Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Takes $489,000 Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Gores Technology Partners II Stock Up 0.1 %

GTPB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 1,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,761. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

Gores Technology Partners II Company Profile

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.