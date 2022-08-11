Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFIV. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 73,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 80,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

CFIV remained flat at $9.88 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.