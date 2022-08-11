Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Takes Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 358,482 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 415,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 86,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 150,896 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PAAS. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 480,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,898. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $439.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.35 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

