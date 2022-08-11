Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ REFI opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%.

In related news, Chairman John Mazarakis purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 163,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $120,953 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

