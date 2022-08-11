Chiliz One Day Trading Volume Hits $130.60 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $912.55 million and approximately $130.60 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,387,493 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

