Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRXGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03), reports. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 171.05% and a negative net margin of 17,482.40%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $219.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Andriole acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $65,234 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

