Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03), reports. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 171.05% and a negative net margin of 17,482.40%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.
Chimerix Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $219.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.
Insider Transactions at Chimerix
In related news, CFO Michael T. Andriole acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $65,234 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.
About Chimerix
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
