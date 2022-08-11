China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $91.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.40. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Greenridge Global reduced their price target on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

