China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Down 84.7% in July

Shares of CIHKY stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 36,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,631. China Merchants Bank has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $45.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.9777 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. China Merchants Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

