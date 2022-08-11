China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of China Online Education Group stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

Institutional Trading of China Online Education Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in China Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

