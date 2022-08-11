China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. 2,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04.

China Overseas Land & Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4341 per share. This represents a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

