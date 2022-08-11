Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9,827.35

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9,827.35 and traded as high as $10,924.80. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $10,900.00, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from CHF 9,500 to CHF 10,200 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9,843.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10,552.44.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

