ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $2.40 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.71. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 81.32% and a negative net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau purchased 60,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $99,661.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,925,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,564.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

