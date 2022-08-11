ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 81.32% and a negative net margin of 39.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.
ChromaDex Stock Down 17.5 %
Shares of CDXC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.70. 33,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,021. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.71. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on CDXC. B. Riley lowered ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChromaDex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in ChromaDex by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 382,413 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ChromaDex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
