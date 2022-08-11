Chromia (CHR) Market Cap Reaches $129.95 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $129.95 million and approximately $38.05 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,699.44 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004045 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00130772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00036705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00065439 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

