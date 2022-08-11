Chrono.tech (TIME) Hits Market Capitalization of $52.44 Million

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for approximately $73.85 or 0.00299592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $52.44 million and approximately $537,348.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,648.23 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00131197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00036901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00065959 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.