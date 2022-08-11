Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 201.4% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Price Performance

Churchill Capital Corp VI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. 157,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,146. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 814.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 356,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 64,504 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 316,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 1st quarter valued at $3,069,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

