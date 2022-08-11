CIBC Lowers CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE CRT.UN opened at C$17.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.25 and a 12 month high of C$18.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

