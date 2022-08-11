Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 783.77% and a negative net margin of 239.94%.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.08% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cidara Therapeutics

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

