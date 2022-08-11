Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.48) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.48) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Cineworld Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CINE opened at GBX 21.01 ($0.25) on Thursday. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 16.66 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 85.16 ($1.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.85. The stock has a market cap of £288.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.62.

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

