Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Cintas has raised its dividend by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Cintas has a payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cintas to earn $13.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $431.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.30. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Cintas by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 4.5% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 18.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.