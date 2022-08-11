Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Sells $84,740.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Cirrus Logic Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $85.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average is $80.04.
Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.
