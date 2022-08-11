Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Sells $84,740.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $85.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average is $80.04.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Further Reading

