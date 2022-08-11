Citigroup Raises Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $69.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $60.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. Corteva has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.