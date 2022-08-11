City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Position Reduced by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in City were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $404,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,048.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $404,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,048.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $32,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,360.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of City stock opened at $86.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.57. City Holding has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $87.79.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. City had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 37.91%. On average, research analysts expect that City Holding will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.47%.

CHCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

