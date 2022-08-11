City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CIO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.28. 1,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 44,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $1,333,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.