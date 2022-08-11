Civilization Market Capitalization Hits $15.13 Million (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Civilization has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,969.37 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00037488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00127774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00068341 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civilization

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

