Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.

Clovis Oncology Stock Down 5.8 %

CLVS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 26,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clovis Oncology

About Clovis Oncology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,348,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after buying an additional 2,233,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 139.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,459,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 849,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 76,620 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 466,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

