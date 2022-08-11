Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.
Clovis Oncology Stock Down 5.8 %
CLVS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 26,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
