CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLPS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,063. CLPS Incorporation has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

