Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.44

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.44 and traded as low as $20.30. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 9,540 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $194.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Codorus Valley Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $53,797.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $53,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,795 shares in the company, valued at $400,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,257 shares of company stock worth $96,850 and have sold 5,769 shares worth $129,358. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Further Reading

