Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JVA. TheStreet lowered shares of Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd owned about 2.08% of Coffee worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:JVA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,363. Coffee has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 million, a PE ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.46%.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

