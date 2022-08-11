Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.1% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $16,496,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

NYSE:V traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.28. 30,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,715,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average is $210.47. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $238.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

