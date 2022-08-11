Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Cohen & Steers has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Cohen & Steers has a dividend payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.36. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $101.22.

Insider Activity

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 34.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,035.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNS. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,960,000 after acquiring an additional 37,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth $1,576,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.