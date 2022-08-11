Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,851,000 after buying an additional 153,332 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,095,000 after buying an additional 1,117,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after buying an additional 1,343,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,737,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after buying an additional 189,572 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after buying an additional 729,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 17.3 %

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.17. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

