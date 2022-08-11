CoinEx Token (CET) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.42 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $24.42 million and $416,705.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,132.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003823 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00037393 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00128922 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00067473 BTC.
CoinEx Token Coin Profile
CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.
CoinEx Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.