CoinEx Token (CET) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.42 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $24.42 million and $416,705.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,132.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00037393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00128922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00067473 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

