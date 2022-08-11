Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COLL. TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.79 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $675.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.40). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.