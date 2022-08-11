Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:STK opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $39.26.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
