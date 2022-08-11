Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STK opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $39.26.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 70.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.