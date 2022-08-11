Commerce Bank Buys 186 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $259.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.47 and a 200-day moving average of $256.10. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

