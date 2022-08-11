Commerce Bank Buys 416 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $237.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.79. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

