Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 108.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 234,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after buying an additional 49,378 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $123,266.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $123,266.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $504,857.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,338.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $198.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $199.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Stories

