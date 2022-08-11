Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $297.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Several analysts have commented on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

