Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.2 %

CMG opened at $1,658.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,371.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,435.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

