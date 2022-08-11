Commerce Bank Sells 1,805 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.9 %

TSCO opened at $192.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.