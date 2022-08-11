Commerce Bank Sells 606 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,577,000 after purchasing an additional 64,614 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,534. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $532.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $348.02 and a one year high of $580.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $431.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

