Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €12.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.40 ($12.65) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.67) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €6.88 ($7.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.01 ($5.11) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($9.71). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.15.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

