Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) rose 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 64,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,633,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Trading Up 11.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Transactions at Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wayne T. Smith purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,327 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,354,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,116 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,594,000 after acquiring an additional 724,401 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 334,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.