Comparing Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) & AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lightbridge and AgileThought’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A N/A -$7.84 million ($1.44) -4.74 AgileThought $158.67 million 1.50 -$20.07 million N/A N/A

Lightbridge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgileThought.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -32.49% -31.77% AgileThought N/A -36.51% -12.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Lightbridge and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.9% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of AgileThought shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lightbridge has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lightbridge and AgileThought, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00

AgileThought has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.13%. Given AgileThought’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than Lightbridge.

Summary

AgileThought beats Lightbridge on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

