COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Down 4.6%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.83. 2,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 431,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $771.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.54.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 304.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

