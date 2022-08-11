Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 199 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $63.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $73.03.

