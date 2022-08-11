Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Acquired by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 0.11% of Conduent worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conduent by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Goff John C acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNDT. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Conduent to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.
Insider Activity at Conduent
Conduent Stock Performance
Shares of CNDT remained flat at $4.55 during midday trading on Thursday. 13,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $981.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
Further Reading
