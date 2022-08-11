Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

Conifex Timber stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. Conifex Timber has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

