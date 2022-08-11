Context Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 224,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 115,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $4,172,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 908,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 666,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSAG opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

